

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Auto Trader Group plc (AUTO.L), a digital automotive marketplace, on Thursday announced that fiscal 2025 pre-tax income increased from the previous year.



For the full year ended March 31, profit before tax increased to 375.7 million pounds from 345.2 million pounds last year.



Net earnings for the year climbed to 282.6 million pounds from 256.9 million pounds in the previous year.



Earnings per share were 31.56 pence versus 28.07 pence in the prior year.



Operating profit climbed 8% to 376.8 million pounds from 348.7 million pounds in the previous year.



Revenue increased 5% to 601.1 million pounds from 570.9 million pounds last year. Retailer revenue increased 7%.



Further, the board has proposed a final dividend of 7.1 pence per share, which is an increase from 6.4 pence last year. The total dividend for the year is 10.6 pence per share, compared to 9.6 pence in 2024.



Subject to shareholders' approval at the Annual General Meeting, the final dividend will be paid on September 26 to shareholders on record on August 29.



Looking ahead, the company expects retailer revenue growth to improve to between 5% and 7% in fiscal 2026.



The company's consumer services and manufacturing & agency, which make up 9% of Group revenue, are expected to see stable performance. Autorama losses are forecast to decline as expected, with growth in commission and extra revenue, while keeping costs steady.



According to the company, Vehicle and accessory sales, which do not affect profit, are anticipated to be around 20 million pounds.



On Wednesday, Auto Trader closed 0.16% lesser at 900 pence on the London Stock Exchange.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News