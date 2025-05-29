

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Aurora Mobile Limited (JG) announced Loss for first quarter of -RMB2.552 million



The company's earnings came in at -RMB2.552 million, or -RMB0.03 per share. This compares with -RMB2.399 million, or -RMB0.03 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 37.9% to RMB88.961 million from RMB64.524 million last year.



Aurora Mobile Limited earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



Looking ahead, for the second quarter, the company expects revenue of RMB87.5 million to RMB90.5 million, representing year-over-year growth of around 10 to 14%.



