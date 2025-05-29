

MADRID (dpa-AFX) - Spain's retail sales growth accelerated in April, the statistical office INE said on Thursday.



Retail sales grew by adjusted 4.0 percent on a yearly basis in April, faster than the 3.8 percent rise in March.



On an unadjusted basis, retail sales growth slowed to 3.6 percent from 3.8 percent in the previous month.



Month-on-month, retail sales increased 0.7 percent after remaining flat in February. Food sales gained 0.4 percent and non-food product sales increased 0.9 percent.



Further, data showed that employment in the retail sales increased 1.2 percent in April from the previous year.



