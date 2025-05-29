Fineqia AG Partners with Apex Group to Administer Crypto-Backed Exchange Traded Products

LONDON, GB / ACCESS Newswire / May 29, 2025 / Fineqia International Inc. ("Fineqia") (CSE:FNQ)(OTC PINK:FNQQF)(Frankfurt:FNQA), a digital asset and investment firm, announces the appointment of global fund administrator Apex Group Ltd. ("Apex Group"), through its Malta office, to provide administrative services for its European subsidiary, Fineqia AG. Apex will deliver core functions including accounting and net asset value (NAV) calculations to support Fineqia AG's growing portfolio of innovative ETPs.

The collaboration, which started in December 2024, ensures that Fineqia AG's crypto-collateralised ETPs are managed with institutional-grade rigour, aligning with global regulatory standards while delivering transparency and operational efficiency to investors.

"Collaborating with Apex Group elevates the structural integrity of our ETPs," said Warren Sergeant, chief financial officer of Fineqia International. "Their depth of experience and strong infrastructure give our products the credibility and resilience needed to scale digital asset exposure in a compliant, secure way across Europe."

Apex Group administers more than $3 trillion in assets globally, with a fast-growing presence in the digital asset space. Their technology-driven model supports thousands of funds and financial products, ensuring efficient servicing at scale.

"Thanks to our long-standing expertise in digital assets, the Apex Group team in Malta is proud to drive value for our clients through best-in-class technology and robust execution standards. We are delighted to support Fineqia in their growth", said Omar Cascun, Apex Group Country Head for Malta.

Fineqia AG recently made headlines with the launch of the Fineqia FTSE Cardano Enhanced Yield Exchange Traded Note (ETN) (Ticker: YADA; ISIN: LI1408648106) - the world's first ETP to utilise underlying crypto assets in decentralised finance (DeFi) protocols. Listed on the Vienna Stock Exchange in January and Stuttgart Stock Exchange in March 2025, the ETP had attracted C$45 million in assets under management (AUM) shortly after launch.

ETPs such as those offered by Fineqia AG represent a new frontier in digital asset investing, offering exposure to blockchain-based assets through regulated, liquid instruments. Unlike traditional Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs), ETNs are debt securities that track the performance of an underlying asset, providing sophisticated investors with a unique blend of access and efficiency. Both ETNs and ETFs fall under the ETP category.

For more information, visit www.fineqia.com .

About Fineqia International Inc.

Publicly listed in Canada (CSE:FNQ) with quoted symbols on Nasdaq (OTC: FNQQF) and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Frankfurt: FNQA), Fineqia provides investors with institutional grade exposure to opportunities from blockchain based Decentralized Finance (DeFi). Its European subsidiary is an issuer of crypto asset backed Exchange Traded Products (ETPs) such as the Fineqia FTSE Cardano Enhanced Yield ETN (Ticker: YADA; ISIN: LI1408648106). Fineqia has investments in businesses tokenizing Real-World Assets (RWAs), dApps, DeFi and blockchain protocols. More info at www.fineqia.com, x.com/FineqiaPlatform, linkedin.com/company/fineqia/, medium.com/@Fineqia, and @fineqia.bsky.social

About Fineqia AG

Fineqia AG is a wholly owned subsidiary of Fineqia International, set up to pursue business on the European continent. Fineqia AG, based in Liechtenstein, received approval of its base prospectus by the country's Financial Market Authority (FMA) to offer Exchange Traded Products (ETPs) collateralized by digital assets. Its base prospectus complies with the European Union's (EU) passport directive and enables its ETPs to be distributed across the EU's single market.

About Apex Group

Apex Group is dedicated to driving positive change in financial services while supporting the growth and ambitions of asset managers, allocators, financial institutions, and family offices. Established in Bermuda in 2003, the Group has continually disrupted the industry through its investment in innovation and talent.

Today, Apex Group sets the pace in fund and asset servicing and stands out for its unique single-source solution and unified cross asset-class platform which supports the entire value chain, harnesses leading innovative technology, and benefits from cross-jurisdictional expertise delivered by a long-standing management team and over 13,000 highly integrated professionals.

Apex Group leads the industry with a broad and unmatched range of services, including capital raising, business and corporate management, fund and investor administration, portfolio and investment administration, ESG, capital markets and transactions support. These services are tailored to each client and are delivered both at the Group level and via specialist subsidiary brands.

The Apex Foundation, a not-for-profit entity, is the Group's passionate commitment to empower sustainable change.

www.apexgroup.com

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Aayushi Jain, Marketing Manager

E. pr@fineqia.com

T. +44 78778 60812

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Some statements in this release may contain forward-looking information (as defined under applicable Canadian securities laws) ("forward-looking statements"). All statements, other than of historical fact, that address activities, events or developments that Fineqia (the "Company") believes, expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future (including, without limitation, statements regarding potential acquisitions and financings) are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are generally identifiable by use of the words "may", "will", "should", "continue", "expect", "anticipate", "estimate", "believe", "intend", "plan" or "project" or the negative of these words or other variations on these words or comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's ability to control or predict, that may cause the actual results of the Company to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations include, among other things, without limitation, the failure to obtain sufficient financing, and other risks disclosed in the Company's public disclosure record on file with the relevant securities regulatory authorities. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made except as may be required by applicable securities laws. The Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking statement except to the extent required by applicable securities laws.

DISCLAIMER:

Crypto assets are unregulated investment products prone to sudden and substantial value fluctuations, presenting a high risk of total loss of the invested capital. As the underlying components of the Fineqia FTSE Cardano Enhanced Yield ETN (Ticker:YADA; ISIN: LI1408648106) are unregulated, investors are unlikely to have access to regulatory protections or investor compensation schemes. If you are unsure whether these assets are suitable for your individual circumstances, it is highly recommended to obtain independent financial and legal advice.

SOURCE: Fineqia

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/blockchain-and-cryptocurrency/fineqia-ag-partners-with-apex-group-to-administer-crypto-backed-excha-1033188