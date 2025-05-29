

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Amid easing trade war concerns following a U.S. court ruling against the sweeping tariffs announced by President Donald Trump, French stocks are moving higher on Thursday, recovering well after previous session's weakness.



Stronger-than-expected quarterly results and earnings guidance from U.S. chip maker Nvidia also contribute to the positive mood in the market.



The benchmark CAC was up 47.74 points or 0.71% at 7,835.84 a few minutes ago.



Stellantis is rising nearly 3.5%, and STMicroElectronics is gaining about 3%. Kering, Societe Generale, Edenred and Schneider Electric are up 1.6 to 2%.



Airbus, Hermes International, LVMH, Legrand, Pernod Ricard, AXA, BNP Paribas and Renault are also notably higher.



Thales and Carrefour are down 1.3% and 1%, respectively. Engie, Sanofi, Orange and Danone are modestly lower.



Trump's sweeping tariff plans suffered a setback following the US Court of International Trade in Manhattan ruling that the President had overstepped his authority in imposing the so-called 'Liberation Day' import tariffs. The court ordered the tariffs to be vacated and permanently blocked.



The Trump administration has filed an appeal against the federal court ruling.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



