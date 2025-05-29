

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Sentiment in global markets improved after reports that a U.S. Court declared President Donald Trump's broad-based tariffs regime invalid. Strong earnings update from chip giant NVIDIA also boosted sentiment. The cautious tone reflected in the minutes of the Federal Open Market Committee however limited gains.



Wall Street Futures have rallied. Major markets in Europe are trading on a mostly positive note. Asian markets also finished trading with strong gains.



The six-currency Dollar Index strengthened. Bond yields hardened across regions. Crude oil prices rallied. Gold futures however weakened. Cryptocurrencies are trading on a mixed note.



Here is a snapshot of the major world markets at this hour.



Stock Indexes:



DJIA (US30) at 42,355.00, up 0.61% S&P 500 (US500) at 5,959.30, up 1.20% Germany's DAX at 24,117.18, up 0.21% U.K.'s FTSE 100 at 8,713.21, down 0.15% France's CAC 40 at 7,838.78, up 0.65% Euro Stoxx 50 at 5,409.95, up 0.59% Japan's Nikkei 225 at 38,432.00, up 1.88% Australia's S&P ASX 200 at 8,409.80, up 0.15% China's Shanghai Composite at 3,363.45, up 0.70% Hong Kong's Hang Seng at 23,573.38, up 1.35%



Currencies:



EUR/USD at 1.1284, down 0.06% GBP/USD at 1.3476, up 0.04% USD/JPY at 145.16, up 0.24% AUD/USD at 0.6442, up 0.30% USD/CAD at 1.3821, down 0.10% Dollar Index at 100.02, up 0.14%



Ten-Year Govt Bond Yields:



U.S. at 4.537%, up 1.29% Germany at 2.5900%, up 1.65% France at 3.262%, up 1.37% U.K. at 4.7610%, up 0.70% Japan at 1.525%, up 0.46%



Commodities:



Brent Oil Futures (Aug) at $65.17, up 1.32%. Crude Oil WTI Futures (Jul) at $62.77, up 1.50%. Gold Futures (Aug) at $3,310.59, down 0.36%.



Cryptocurrencies:



Bitcoin at $108,560.69, down 0.15% Ethereum at $2,739.51, up 4.34% XRP at $2.29, down 0.32% BNB at $688.65, up 0.72% Solana at $173.04, down 0.36%



