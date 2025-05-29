Revolve Renewable Power Corp.: Revolve Records Profitable Q3 F2025 Backed by 472% Year-Over-Year Quarterly Revenue Increase

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / May 29, 2025 / Revolve Renewable Power Corp. (TSXV:REVV)(OTCQB:REVVF) ("Revolve" or the "Company"), a North American owner, operator and developer of renewable energy projects, is pleased to report its financial results for the three and nine months ended March 31, 2025 ("Q3 FY2025"). This earnings release should be read in conjunction with the Company's condensed interim consolidated financial statements and management's discussion and analysis, which are available on the Company's website at www.revolve-renewablepower.com and have been posted on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

"Revolve recorded a profitable Q3 as total revenue increased 472% and gross profit increased significantly as well," said CEO Myke Clark. "Revolve also experienced an 84% increase in recurring revenue from its 12-megawatt ("MW") portfolio of operating assets. The strong top and bottom-line results for the quarter are a direct result of Revolve's model of combining recurring revenue from operating assets with the monetization of development stage assets. This revenue model provides a stable foundation for long-term growth as Revolve continues to advance several utility-scale solar, wind and battery storage projects across North America. A late-stage development project pipeline of almost 100 MW, a mid-stage pipeline of more than 500 MW and an agreement to acquire a 9.6 MW operating wind project in the US all provide the basis for a strong remainder of 2025 and beyond," concluded Clark.

Key financial highlights (all figures reported in USD):

Total revenue of $1,931,157 for Q3, 2025, compared to total revenue of $337,439 in Q3, FY2024, an increase of 472%. For the nine months ended March 31, 2025, total revenue of $3,001,926 compared to total revenue of $1,668,201 in the same period in FY2024, an increase of 80%.

Total recurring revenue from operating assets of $585,803, an increase of 74% from recurring revenue of $337,439 in Q3, FY2024. For the nine months ended March 31, 2024, total recurring revenue of $1,656,572 an increase of 187% from recurring revenue of $578,201 in the same period in FY2024.

Net income for Q3, F2025 of $137,158, compared to a net loss of $1,167,544 in Q3, FY2024.

Energy Production of 4,517,096kWh from operating assets compared to 2,210,029 kWh in Q3, FY2024, an increase of 104%. The significant increase in recurring revenue is the result of an accelerated scaling of the Company's operational portfolio.

Gross profit of $1,663,044, representing a gross profit margin of 86%. Gross profit increased 641% from $224,471 in the comparative period in F2024.

Cash and security deposits on the balance sheet as at March 31, 2025 was $2,191,283.

Key business highlights:

On April 1, 2025, the Company announced that it signed a binding offer (the "Binding Offer") for the proposed acquisition of a 9.6 MW operating wind energy project in the United States (the "Project"). Subject to certain conditions, the Binding Offer provides for the acquisition of a 95% interest in the Project for total consideration of US$10.5 million on a cash and debt free basis. The Project would be Revolve's first operating renew able energy project in the U.S.

On April 8, 2025, Revolve announced that project development work on the Company's two utility scale wind projects in Mexico is being accelerated as a result of increased regulatory certainty. Development work on its two most advanced projects, which have a combined projected capacity of 531 MW, is intensifying following new electricity generation regulations that have been implemented in Mexico.

On February 18, 2025, the Company announced the sale of a 3 MW combined heat and power project (the "CHP Project") from its distributed generation portfolio for total cash consideration of $1.5 million. The CHP Project was originally acquired by Revolve in August 2022 as part of the $1.4m acquisition of Centrica Business Solutions Mexico S.A. de C.V. Revolve regularly assesses its assets to determine optimal capital allocation - in the case of the CHP Project, the Company took the opportunity to monetize this asset and reinvest that capital into higher return near-term opportunities.

Revolve continues to closely monitor the ongoing global tariff situation. As the owner of operating assets that are not subject to tariffs, the Company believes it is in a strong position to weather the current volatility. Revolve has a diversified portfolio of operating and development stage projects that provide geographic diversification, further mitigating any potential impacts to the supply chain.

Revolve is advancing several key initiatives throughout the remainder of 2025, including: Filing of the Alberta Utilities Commission application for the Bright Meadows Solar Project in Alberta. Receipt of a further interconnection study on the 131 MW El 24 and 400 MW Presa Nueva wind projects in Mexico, and completion of the next phase of the interconnection process. Completed assessment of several new Distributed Generation projects. Advanced power purchase/offtake discussions for the 20MW/80 MWh Vernal BESS Project in Utah and the 49.5MW Primus Wind Project in Colorado.



The Company also announces the grant of Deferred Share Units ("DSUs") to Company directors effective March 28, 2025. A total of 421,339 DSU's have been granted under the Company's Deferred Share Unit Plan adopted on July 6, 2022. Each DSU entitles the holder to receive one share of the Company, or in certain circumstances a cash payment equal to the value of one share of the Company, at the time the holder ceases their position with the Company. The DSUs vest one year from the date of grant. The DSUs were granted for Q3 F2025 at a price of C$0.23 per share. The Company issues DSUs at the end of each quarter in lieu of cash director's fees to preserve working capital for project development initiatives.

About Revolve

Revolve was formed in 2012 to capitalize on the growing global demand for renewable power. Revolve develops utility-scale wind, solar, hydro and battery storage projects in the US, Canada and Mexico. Revolve also installs and operates sub 20MW "behind the meter" distributed generation (or "DG") assets. Revolve's portfolio includes the following:

Operating Assets: 12 MW (net) of operating assets under long term power purchase agreements across Canada and Mexico covering wind, solar, battery storage and hydro generation;

Development: a diverse portfolio of utility scale development projects across the US, Canada and Mexico with a combined capacity of over 3,000MWs as well as a 140MW+ distributed generation portfolio that is under development.

Revolve has an accomplished management team with a demonstrated track record of taking projects from "greenfield" through to "ready to build" status and successfully concluding project sales to large operators of utility-scale renewable energy projects. To-date, Revolve has developed and sold over 1,550MW of projects.

Going forward, Revolve is targeting 5,000MW of utility-scale projects under development in the US, Canada and Mexico, and in parallel is rapidly growing its portfolio of revenue-generating DG assets.

