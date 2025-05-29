

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Kohl's (KSS) posted a first-quarter net loss of $15 million, or $0.13 per share compared to a net loss of $27 million, or $0.24 per share in the prior year. Analysts on average expected the company to report a loss per share of $0.22, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



First-quarter net sales decreased 4.1% year-over-year, to $3 billion, with comparable sales down 3.9%. Total revenue was $3.23 billion compared to $3.38 billion.



Excluding the impact of potential items not representative of core operating performance, for the full year 2025, the company continues to expect: net sales decline in a range of 5% to 7%; comparable sales to decline in a range of 4% to a 6%; and EPS in the range of $0.10 to $0.60.



Michael Bender, Kohl's Interim CEO, said: 'Our first quarter performance was ahead of our expectations and the actions we are taking are starting to make progress with early signs of a positive impact.'



Shares of Kohl's are up 5% in pre-market trade on Thursday.



