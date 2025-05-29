

OVERLAND PARK (dpa-AFX) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Thursday's pre-market trading (as of 07.25 A.M. ET).



In the Green



Zeo Energy Corp. (ZEO) is up over 121% at $3.46. NanoVibronix, Inc. (NAOV) is up over 48% at $1.27. Polyrizon Ltd. (PLRZ) is up over 27% at $1.31. ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ORIC) is up over 20% at $7.22. Imunon, Inc. (IMNN) is up over 19% at $1.81. Veeva Systems Inc. (VEEV) is up over 16% at $273.00. Instil Bio, Inc. (TIL) is up over 15% at $31.00. C3.ai, Inc. (AI) is up over 15% at $26.64. Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (TSHA) is up over 14% at $2.80. WF Holding Limited (WFF) is up over 8% at $5.21.



In the Red



Elong Power Holding Limited (ELPW) is down over 67% at $1.15. Brooge Energy Limited (BROG) is down over 59% at $1.74. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NTLA) is down over 16% at $8.04. Safe & Green Holdings Corp. (SGBX) is down over 16% at $1.04. Safe and Green Development Corporation (SGD) is down over 16% at $1.03. NWTN Inc. (NWTN) is down over 13% at $1.94. SentinelOne, Inc. (S) is down over 12% at $17.24. Signing Day Sports, Inc. (SGN) is down over 12% at $1.92. LiveWire Group, Inc. (LVWR) is down over 11% at $3.50. PepGen Inc. (PEPG) is down over 6% at $1.47.



