

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Hungary's foreign trade surplus decreased in April from a year ago, as imports rose amid a fall in exports, data from the Hungarian Central Statistical Office showed on Thursday.



The trade surplus dropped to EUR 1.4 billion in April from EUR 1.7 billion in the corresponding month last year. In March, the trade balance showed a surplus of EUR 1.8 billion.



Exports declined 1.5 percent annually in April, while imports climbed by the same 1.5 percent. According to calendar-adjusted data, the volume of export increased by 0.4 percent and that of import by 2.1 percent.



