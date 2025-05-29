KOPPERS HOLDINGS INC.: Koppers Names James A. Sullivan President and Chief Transformation Officer; New Role Created to Oversee Company-wide Catalyst Initiative

PITTSBURGH, May 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE: KOP), a leading integrated global provider of treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals, and carbon compounds, today announced the appointment of James A. Sullivan as President and Chief Transformation Officer, effective June 1, 2025.

In this newly created role, Sullivan will lead the Koppers enterprise-wide transformation process named Catalyst. He will oversee the evaluation, scoping, quantification, planning and execution of hundreds of opportunities through a rigorous process aimed at maximizing performance across every dimension of the company. Sullivan will continue to report to Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board Leroy Ball; business unit leadership will now also report to Ball in order to enable Sullivan to devote his full and focused attention to driving change.

"While the changes undertaken by Koppers over the past decade have certainly been transformational, I believe we still have a tremendous opportunity to dramatically improve our margin and cash flow profile," said Leroy Ball. "This organizational change will allow Jim to intensely focus on implementing those actions that give us the best opportunity for success. His leadership of Catalyst is expected to build the bridge connecting our current strategy to our 2030 strategy."

Sullivan will lead the newly established Transformation Office, a cross-functional team responsible for coordinating and executing the company's Catalyst Initiative, an enterprise-wide transformation process designed to challenge the status quo and change the way the company approaches performance improvements across all facets of the organization.

"I'm very excited to step into this role at such a critical time for Koppers," said Jim Sullivan. "I look forward to working with our talented teams around the world to unlock new opportunities and build a stronger, more resilient company."

Sullivan has more than 25 years of industry experience and more than a decade of executive leadership experience at Koppers, joining the company in June 2013. He most recently served as President and Chief Operating Officer, where he played a significant role in the development of the company's strategy.

Koppers (NYSE: KOP) is an integrated global provider of essential treated wood products, wood preservation technologies and carbon compounds. Our team of 2,100 employees create, protect and preserve key elements of our global infrastructure - including railroad crossties, utility poles, outdoor wooden structures, and production feedstocks for steel, aluminum and construction materials, among others - applying decades of industry-leading expertise while constantly innovating to anticipate the needs of tomorrow. Together we are providing safe and sustainable solutions to enable rail transportation, keep power flowing, and create spaces of enjoyment for people everywhere. Protecting What Matters, Preserving The Future. Learn more at Koppers.com.

Inquiries from the media should be directed to Ms. Jessica Franklin Black at [email protected] or 412-227-2025. Inquiries from the investment community should be directed to Ms. Quynh McGuire at [email protected] or 412-227-2049.

