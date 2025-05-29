Presentations and abstracts showcase the broad applicability and expected benefits of the INTERCEPT Blood System for platelets, plasma, IFC, and red blood cells

Cerus Corporation (Nasdaq: CERS) today announced it will showcase the latest INTERCEPT Blood System clinical data at the 35th Regional International Society of Blood Transfusion (ISBT) Congress being held May 31 to June 4, 2025, in Milan.

"The breadth of data being presented this year underscores the broad applicability of the INTERCEPT system for platelets, plasma, and cryoprecipitated fibrinogen complex as well as the potential benefit for red blood cells," said Richard J. Benjamin, Cerus' chief medical officer. "Importantly, we are looking forward to sharing the positive results from our Phase 3 ReCePI study in red blood cells, INTERCEPT treated cold stored platelets, and effective inactivation of California encephalitis virus with the blood transfusion community."

The following is a list of selected presentations and abstracts of interest for Cerus. All presentation times are listed in Central European Summer Time (CEST). The full program of Cerus-related abstracts can be found at the following link: https://intercept-usa.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/05/2025_ISBT_AbstractBook_v2final.pdf.

Cerus Sponsored Symposium

Sunday, June 1, 2025 12:45 13:45 INTERCEPT Much more than just Pathogen Inactivation

Use of INTERCEPT platelet concentrates in France: impact on adverse events, platelet use and inventory management

INTERCEPT platelets: Impact on the occurrence of pulmonary adverse events in haematology-oncology patients

Safety and Efficacy of INTERCEPT treated platelets transfused to mature and premature neonates

Oral Presentations

Monday, June 2, 2025 09:45 10:00 Cold-stored amotosalen-UVA pathogen-reduced platelet concentrates display distinct platelet subpopulations with specific functional properties

Monday, June 2, 2025 14:15 14:30 Reduced hemoglobin use with amustaline/glutathione pathogen-reduced red cells in complex cardiac surgery: results of a randomized, controlled Phase III trial

Monday, June 2, 2025 16:15 16:30 Surface-bound acridine as a novel marker to track entire units of transfused pathogen-reduced red cells in sickle cell patients

Selected Poster Presentations

Monday, June 2, 2025 17:15 18:15

P220: Evaluation of Whole Blood Plasma Pool Stability After Treatment for Pathogen Reduction With Amotosalen/A Prototype LED Illuminator and 2 Years of Storage

P276: In Vitro Evaluation of Cold Stored and Room Temperature Double Dose Platelets Treated With Amotosalen and UVA Light

P279: Hemostatic Functions of Platelets and Their Subpopulations According to Platelet Concentrate Storage Conditions, Assessed by Viscoelastic Platform

P287: Pathogen Reduced Cryoprecipitated Fibrinogen Complex Supports Collagen-Mediated Platelet Adhesion and Thrombus Formation of Pathogen-Reduced Platelet Components Stored Up to Seven Days

P307: Inactivation of California Encephalitis Virus in Platelet Concentrates Using Amotosalen and UVA Treatment

P472: Investigations into the Clinical Significance of Treatment-Emergent Antibodies to Amustaline/Glutathione Pathogen-Reduced Red Blood Cells

