

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Filtronic plc (FTC.L), a provider of advanced RF solutions for the space, aerospace and defence, and telecoms infrastructure sectors, announced a significant follow-on order from SpaceX. Valued at $32.5 million, the irrevocable order covers the supply of Filtronic's E-band Cerus 32 Solid State Power Amplifiers (SSPAs), with substantial fulfilment anticipated in fiscal year 2026.



Filtronic said that it is now confident the company will exceed current revenue expectations for fiscal year 2026. The company continues to invest in its technology roadmap, across a range of products, given the sizeable market opportunity.



