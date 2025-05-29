NV Gold Corporation: NV Gold Announces Drill Program at the Slumber Gold Project in Nevada

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / May 29, 2025 / NV Gold Corporation (TSXV:NVX)(OTCQB:NVGLF)(FSE:8NV) ("NV Gold" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce the initiation of a 4,000-foot Reverse Circulation Drill Program at its 100%-owned Slumber Gold Project located approximately 80.5 kilometers (50 miles) northwest of Winnemucca and 35 kilometers (21.7 miles) west of the Sleeper gold deposit, Humboldt County, Nevada.

New Frontier Drilling, based in Fallon, Nevada, is being retained to carry out a 4,000-foot Reverse Circulation drill program comprised of 7 holes ranging in depth from 500 - 700 feet from surface. Targets for these drill holes have been designed to test new targets derived from previous geophysical, and sampling programs. Drilling is scheduled to begin during the second week of June and is expected to last 2-3 weeks.

About the Slumber Gold Project

The Property, comprising 85 lode mining claims, is also situated in proximity to Integra Resource's Florida Canyon low-grade gold operation. Slumber is volcanic-hosted epithermal gold (and low silver) mineralization found in a structural corridor along the southern Jackson Mountains. It is interpreted as graben-like structures controlling silicification and minor quartz veining in volcanic and sedimentary rocks. The main host rocks are of rhyolitic composition (Trf, Trx & Tra) underlain by fresh to weakly altered Paleozoic Greenstone. Most of the gold mineralization occurs in a well oxidized, hematite breccia (Trf) and the underlying silicified lithic tuff zone (Trx), gold values can increase when intercepted by quartz veining. It is important to know that drilling has also encountered displaced decalcified, gold-bearing carbonate rock in low-angle structures, which suggests additional targets within the area.

About NV Gold Corporation

NV Gold Corporation is a well-organized exploration company with 15.2 million shares issued and outstanding. NV Gold has 21 exploration projects in Nevada comprising 639 100%-Company-owned lode mining claims totaling 53.4 square kilometers (20.6 square miles). The Company is based in Vancouver, British Columbia, and Reno, Nevada, and is focused on delivering value through mineral discoveries in Nevada, USA.

Leveraging its expansive property portfolio, its highly experienced in-house technical team, and its extensive geological data library, 2025 promises to be highly productive for NV Gold.

Cautionary Statements Regarding Forward-Looking Information

"Forward-looking information" includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the activities, events or developments that the Company expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future, including statements regarding the start date of the drilling program, exploration targets, possible exploration results, and management's outlook on the Company's operations in 2025. Generally, but not always, forward-looking information and statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes" or the negative connotation thereof or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved" or the negative connation thereof.

Such forward-looking information and statements are based on numerous assumptions, including among others, that the Company's planned exploration activities will be carried out as currently anticipated and that the Company's operations will be productive in 2025. Although the assumptions made by the Company in providing forward-looking information or making forward-looking statements are considered reasonable by management at the time, there can be no assurance that such assumptions will prove to be accurate.

There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's plans or expectations include the risk that the Company will not be able to carry out its drilling program on the anticipated timing or at all, risks relating to the actual results of current exploration activities, fluctuating gold prices, possibility of equipment breakdowns and delays, exploration cost overruns, availability of capital and financing, general economic, market or business conditions, regulatory changes, timeliness of government or regulatory approvals and other risks detailed herein and from time to time in the filings made by the Company with securities regulators.

Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking information or implied by forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information and statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information.

The Company expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise except as otherwise required by applicable securities legislation.

