

MALTA (dpa-AFX) - Malta's economic growth moderated marginally in the first quarter of 2025, figures from the National Institute of Statistics showed Thursday.



In volume terms, gross domestic product expanded 3.0 percent year-on-year in the March quarter, slightly slower than the 3.1 percent increase in the fourth quarter.



Moreover, this was the weakest growth since the third quarter of 2022.



On the expenditure side, private final consumption expenditure rose at a weaker pace of 0.8 percent annually in the March quarter, following a 2.5 percent growth in the fourth quarter.



Similarly, growth in government expenditure eased to 0.6 percent from 2.2 percent. On the other hand, gross capital formation showed a rebound of 1.1 percent versus a 0.8 percent decrease in the fourth quarter.



Both exports and imports climbed by 3.3 percent and 2.8 percent, respectively.



In nominal terms, the annual GDP growth softened to 5.4 percent from 6.1 percent in the previous quarter.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News