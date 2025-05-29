

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The White House has lambasted Democratic party leader Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez over her calls for abolishing ICE, or U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.



The 36 year old New York Rep. renewed her calls for the abolition of ICE in a campaign email published Monday.



'I believe that ICE, an agency that was just formed in 2003 during the Patriot Act era, is a rogue agency that should not exist,' said AOC, as she is known, in the mail slamming her critics.



'AOC, Democrat Party leader, calls for abolishing ICE. Meanwhile, the brave men and women of ICE get dangerous criminal illegal immigrants off our streets and protect American citizens. Why does AOC want to stop that?', asked White House spokeswoman Abigail Jackson in a statement published Wednesday.



While President Donald J. Trump, his administration, and the heroes of ICE work overtime to rid our country of criminal illegal immigrant killers, rapists, and gangbangers, top Democrats are doubling down on their call to eliminate the agency responsible for getting these animals off our streets, she added.



'Where is the congresswoman's concern for her fellow New Yorkers who have been brutally killed, maimed, and raped by criminal illegal immigrants allowed to roam free due to New York's so-called 'sanctuary' policies?,' Jackson said.



The spokesperson published the pictures of some of the criminal illegals arrested by ICE in New York recently.



