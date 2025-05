WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Kopin Corporation (KOPN) Thursday said its Chief Financial Officer, Rich Sneider is retiring, and has commenced a search to find a replacement.



Sneider is expected to remain in his current position or assist in the transition until a successor is named.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News