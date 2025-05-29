Waste Energy Corp.: Waste Energy Corp Targets Scalable Growth with Strategic Win and Four-State Regulatory Pipeline in Motion

Company Sets Shareholder Call for June 12th

FAIRFIELD, CA / ACCESS Newswire / May 29, 2025 / Waste Energy Corp ("Waste Energy" or the "Company"), (OTCQB:WAST), an emerging leader in sustainable waste-to-energy innovation, today announced a series of major corporate milestones as it prepares to enter the revenue generation phase of its business in the second half of 2025.

WEC has completed the procurement of all parts and components required to build its first full-scale waste-to-energy (WTE) system. With the equipment now built & secured, the Company is finalizing preparations for installation and expects to commence operations shortly after permitting is secured. An update will be released on the investor call now set for June the 12th after the market closes.

Over the next 30 days, the Company will submit filings for air quality, EPA, and business permits across four U.S. states, supporting its strategy to develop a national network of WTE conversion sites. These filings represent the next phase of WEC's operational growth and geographic expansion.

Additionally, the Company successfully closed its first WTE-related consulting agreement during the first quarter of 2025, further validating market demand for WEC's expertise and technology-driven waste remediation solutions.

Addressing the U.S. Plastic Waste Crisis

The United States generates more plastic waste than any other country on earth, producing approximately 42 million metric tons annually-equating to about 130 kilograms (287 pounds) per person each year. This figure is almost double that of China, the second-largest generator of plastic waste globally. Alarmingly, only about 5% to 6% of this plastic waste is recycled annually, with the majority ending up in landfills, incinerated, or polluting the environment. This mismanagement contributes significantly to environmental degradation and poses serious health risks due to microplastic contamination. Waste Energy Corp is committed to tackling this crisis by transforming non-recyclable plastic waste into clean energy and valuable byproducts, thereby reducing landfill dependence and mitigating environmental pollution .

"After years of designing and building a scalable, revenue-focused platform to tackle the U.S. plastic waste crisis, we are now positioned to activate it and begin full-scale operations," said Scott Gallagher, Chairman and CEO of Waste Energy Corp. "The equipment for our first waste-to-energy site is now fully secured and built, and we're actively advancing through the regulatory pathways in the four key growth states we've identified. We'll provide a detailed business update during the June 12th shareholder call. We are now entering the execution phase of our business model. Our mission-to divert and convert plastic waste into clean, U.S.-based energy products like low-sulfur diesel and carbon credits-is officially underway. In the second half of 2025, we're targeting the elimination of more than 2 million pounds of plastic waste that would otherwise end up in landfills, while delivering measurable value to shareholders, energy markets, and the communities we serve."

To provide shareholders and prospective investors with a comprehensive business update, Waste Energy Corp will host a live shareholder conference call on Wednesday, June 12, 2025, after the market closes. During the call, management will discuss the progress of its first facility, its permitting efforts, and the Company's outlook for the remainder of 2025.

About Waste Energy Corp

Waste Energy Corp (OTCQB:WAST) is transforming waste into opportunity by converting non-recyclable plastics and used tires into clean, U.S.-based energy. Through the integration of advanced waste conversion and AI technologies, the company seeks to divert waste from landfill while creating new US based energy streams that generate measurable environmental and economic value.

Waste Energy Corp is a fully reporting SEC Exchange Act company, trading on the OTCQB under the symbol WAST. For more information, visit www.WEC.eco or access investor disclosures at www.SEC.gov .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding Waste Energy Corp's business operations and future financial performance and projections. These statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties, including market conditions and regulatory approvals and other factors outside of the control of WEC, which may impact the actual results. Investors are encouraged to review all risk factors and results disclosed in the company's public filings with the Securities and Exchange commission at www.SEC.Gov .

