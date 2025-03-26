Waste Energy Corp.: Waste Energy Corp Advances Toward Completion of Flagship Plastic Waste Conversion System

New Report: Scientists have found evidence of microplastics in human brains as well as 98.9% of seafood samples.

Waste Energy Corp ("Waste Energy" or the "Company"), (OTCQB:WAST), an emerging leader in sustainable waste-to-energy innovation, today announced that its first plastic waste conversion system is now approximately 80% built out. This major milestone marks rapid progress in the company's mission to confront the environmental damage plastic waste is causing in communities across the United States every single day-and to transform how the nation manages discarded plastic waste materials.

The problem with Plastic. A new report from the WEF stated, Microplastics have been found in the land, sea and air, across the food chain and throughout the human body. The report went on to state that Microplastics have now been detected throughout the human body - including the blood, lungs, liver and even lower limbs.

The core structure of WEC's plastic waste conversion system is now fully built, with the majority of key components in place and final systems integration actively underway. The upgraded emissions control system is also nearing completion, ensuring clean operation and compliance with stringent environmental standards.

"The United States is drowning in plastic," said Scott Gallagher, Chairman and CEO at Waste Energy Corp. "Our plastic waste conversion system is a direct, industrial-scale answer to this crisis-built to divert waste plastic from landfills and waterways and convert it into clean, valuable energy. This is not a theory. This is infrastructure, and it's nearly ready."

Each fully developed WEC conversion system is designed to divert and convert up to 10,950 tons of plastic waste per year, with the ability to scale across regions. The company is currently evaluating potential locations in multiple states for full-scale operations, with the intent to deploy a nationwide network of WTE conversion systems to aggressively reduce plastic pollution in the USA and generate clean fuel in the process.

As WEC finalizes this first system, the company continues to align with partners and stakeholders who are committed to solving one of the most urgent environmental issues of our time-not through talk, but through tangible, results-driven technology.

For more information about Waste Energy Corp, please visit www.WasteEnergyCorp.com.

For media inquiries or investor information, please contact:

Scott Gallagher, CEO

Waste Energy Corp

(727) 417-7807

Scott@MetaWorksPlatforms.io

About Waste Energy Corp

Waste Energy Corp is committed to redefining waste as an asset and to reducing the volume of non-recyclable waste in landfills and incinerators. Specializing in the conversion of waste plastics and used tires into clean diesel fuel. The company will combine AI & Pyrolysis technologies to reduce the volume of plastic and tire waste in landfills while developing a new, clean, US based energy source.

Waste Energy Corp. trades on the OTCQB market, over the counter under the ticker symbol: WAST. Waste Energy Corp is an SEC exchange act, fully reporting company. For more information on Waste Energy Corp, please visit www.WasteEnergyCorp.com. For additional investor or financial information visit: www.SEC.gov.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding Waste Energy Corp's business operations and future financial performance and projections. These statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties, including market conditions and regulatory approvals and other factors outside of the control of WEC, which may impact the actual results. Investors are encouraged to review all risk factors and results disclosed in the company's public filings with the Securities and Exchange commission at www.SEC.Gov.

SOURCE: Waste Energy Corp.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire