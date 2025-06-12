Anzeige
WKN: A2PRD2 | ISIN: US23131W1036
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
WASTE ENERGY CORP Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
WASTE ENERGY CORP 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESS Newswire
12.06.2025 14:02 Uhr
61 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Waste Energy Corp.: Waste Energy Sets Stage for First Commercial Waste to Energy Site Launch

Investor Call Scheduled for June 12

FAIRFIELD, CA / ACCESS Newswire / June 12, 2025 / Waste Energy Corp ("Waste Energy" or the "Company"), (OTCQB:WAST), an emerging leader in sustainable waste-to-energy innovation, today announced it will host a live shareholder update conference call on today, Thursday, June 12, 2025, at 4:30 PM Eastern Time.

The call will provide current and prospective shareholders with a comprehensive overview of the company's mission, business model, and strategic roadmap as Waste Energy prepares for the commercial launch of its first waste-to-energy conversion site in Texas. Management will discuss current project timelines, revenue opportunities, and its vision for long-term growth.

"We're building a scalable, revenue-generating platform that transforms the global plastic and tire waste crisis into a clean, domestic energy opportunity." said Scott Gallagher, Chairman and CEO of Waste Energy Corp. "This call gives us the opportunity to outline our near-term execution plan and share the real-world impact we're poised to make-financially, environmentally, and operationally to our partners and investors."

To submit a question to be answered on the call, investors are encouraged to email Scott@MetaWorksPlatforms.io. Management will address select questions during the call time permitting.

Conference Call Details

Date: Thursday, June 12, 2025
Time: 4:30 PM Eastern Time
Video Meeting Link: Join Meeting
Meeting ID: 776513330
Meeting Password: jK3TR4v45h

Audio-Only Access (Smartphone One-Tap):
+1 (650) 4191505"776513330#"5538748454#

Dial-In Access:
+1 (650) 4191505
Meeting ID: 776513330
Dial-In Password: 5538748454

International dial-in numbers: Click here

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding Waste Energy Corp's business operations and future financial performance and projections. These statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties, including market conditions and regulatory approvals and other factors outside of the control of WEC, which may impact the actual results. Investors are encouraged to review all risk factors and results disclosed in the company's public filings with the Securities and Exchange commission at www.SEC.Gov.

Investor Contact:

Waste Energy Corp
Email: Scott@MetaWorksPlatforms.io
Phone: (727) 417-7807
Website: www.WEC.eco

SOURCE: Waste Energy Corp



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/clean-technology/waste-energy-sets-stage-for-first-commercial-waste-to-energy-site-launch-1038701

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
