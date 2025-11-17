Waste Energy Corp.: Waste Energy Corp Reports Q3 2025 Financial Results: Third Consecutive Quarter of Revenue Growth as Company Approaches Commercial Launch

Strong Balance Sheet Improvements and Operational Progress Position WEC for Revenue Inflection in Early 2026

MIDLAND, TX / ACCESS Newswire / November 17, 2025 / Waste Energy Corp. (OTCQB:WAST), a clean-technology company pioneering advanced waste-to-energy conversion solutions, announced financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2025, and provided an operational update on its Midland, Texas commercial facility.

Q3 2025 Financial Highlights

Revenue Growth Momentum Continues

Waste Energy Corp delivered its third consecutive quarter of top-line revenue growth, demonstrating consistent commercial traction as the Company advances toward full-scale operations. While current revenues remain in the early-stage ramp phase, the sequential quarterly growth reflects strengthening market validation and customer engagement.

Substantial Balance Sheet Strengthening

The Company achieved significant financial improvements across multiple metrics:

Total assets increased to $881,596 for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2025, with a 48% sequential increase from Q2 to Q3-driven by equipment integration, site infrastructure improvements, and operational readiness investments at the Midland facility

Non-derivative, non-lease liabilities declined $505,493 year-over-year and decreased more than 14% sequentially to $2,981,041 at quarter-end, reflecting disciplined financial management during a period of substantial operational investment

Improved asset-to-liability ratio demonstrates the Company's focus on building a strong financial foundation to support the transition to commercial-scale operations

"We have now achieved three consecutive quarters of revenue growth while simultaneously strengthening our balance sheet-increasing assets meaningfully and reducing liabilities both year-over-year and quarter-over-quarter," said Scott Gallagher, Chairman and CEO of Waste Energy Corp. "This disciplined financial foundation, combined with our imminent operational launch, positions us at an inflection point as we prepare to transition from development to recurring revenue generation in 2026."

Operational Update: Midland Facility Approaching Launch

Waste Energy Corp continues to advance installation and commissioning of its first commercial 15-ton-per-day waste conversion system at its Midland, Texas facility.

Equipment Status and Timeline

Critical equipment for completion of the Company's waste conversion operations is currently in final U.S. customs clearance following tariff-related delays and the recent government shutdown. WEC is working with one of North America's leading customs brokers to expedite release and expects clearance shortly.

Upon arrival, the Company will immediately commence installation and commissioning-the final phase before full operational launch. Management anticipates equipment installation to be completed by year-end 2025, positioning WEC to begin generating meaningful recurring revenue in early 2026.

"This represents a transformational inflection point for Waste Energy Corp," Gallagher continued. "We are transitioning from essentially a development-stage company to a commercial operator with a proven technology platform capable of converting waste plastics and tires into valuable energy products. The operational and financial progress we've made throughout 2025 has prepared us to capitalize on this opportunity."

Investor Update Call

Management will host an investor update call in the coming weeks to provide shareholders with detailed operational progress, commissioning timelines, and commercial strategy as the Company approaches this critical milestone. Details will be announced via press release and posted on the Company's investor relations page at www.WEC.eco .

Market Opportunity

The waste-to-energy sector represents a multi-billion dollar opportunity as municipalities, corporations, and industrial facilities seek sustainable alternatives to landfilling and incineration. Waste Energy Corp's advanced pyrolysis technology and patent pending automated carbon credit creation technology addresses this need by converting non-recyclable plastics and end-of-life tires into clean-burning fuels, industrial carbon products, and syngas-creating both environmental and economic value from waste streams that would otherwise be landfilled or incinerated.

About Waste Energy Corp

Waste Energy Corp (OTCQB: WAST) is transforming waste into opportunity by converting non-recyclable plastics and end-of-life tires into clean, U.S.-based energy products. Through the integration of advanced thermal conversion technology and AI-powered process optimization, the Company diverts waste from landfills while generating measurable environmental and economic value.

Waste Energy Corp is a fully reporting SEC registrant trading on the OTCQB under ticker symbol WAST. The Company's mission is to create sustainable waste solutions that support the circular economy while delivering returns to shareholders.

For more information, visit www.WEC.eco or access SEC filings at www.SEC.gov .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding Waste Energy Corp's business operations, future financial performance, operational timelines, and revenue projections. These statements are based on current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to: equipment delivery and customs clearance timelines, successful system commissioning and operational startup, market acceptance of the Company's products, regulatory compliance, and general economic conditions. Actual results may differ materially from those projected.

Investors are encouraged to review all risk factors and disclosures in the Company's public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including quarterly and annual reports and specifically the recent form 10Q that is referenced in this press release that is available at www.SEC.gov , before making investment decisions.

Investor Contact:

Waste Energy Corp

Email: IR@WEC.eco

Phone: (727) 417-7807

Website: www.WEC.eco

