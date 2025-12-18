Waste Energy Corp.: Waste Energy Corp Secures USMCA Certification as Patent-Pending Waste-to-Energy Conversion Technology Clears U.S. Customs and Crosses Border

System Installation Set to Begin in January as Company Enters Revenue Generation Phase

MIDLAND, TX / ACCESS Newswire / December 18, 2025 / Waste Energy Corp (OTCQB:WAST) ("WEC" or the "Company"), a clean-energy company converting non-recyclable waste into usable fuel and renewable energy products, today announced that it has secured USMCA certification for its Patent-Pending Waste-to-Energy Conversion Technology, clearing the final regulatory hurdle for entry into the United States and marking a pivotal step toward active operations and revenue generation.

The majority of the Company's Patent-Pending Waste-to-Energy Conversion Technology has now successfully cleared U.S. customs and crossed the border and is currently on its way to Waste Energy Corp's Midland, Texas facility. All remaining certified components are scheduled to arrive during the first week of January 2026.

With customs clearance complete, Waste Energy Corp confirmed that its lead engineer and installation and commissioning team will be on site in Midland beginning the first week of January, with the system expected to be fully operational by the end of January. This milestone positions WEC to enter the revenue generation phase of its business plan in the first quarter of 2026 as the company accelerates its growth trajectory.

A Critical Milestone Cleared in a Challenging Environment

Clearing U.S. customs and securing USMCA certification represents a major execution milestone for Waste Energy Corp, particularly within a complex trade and regulatory environment marked by elevated tariffs, heightened border scrutiny, and recent federal government shut down. Successfully navigating this process highlights the Company's operational discipline, regulatory preparedness, and commitment to building a durable, scalable waste-to-energy platform.

"This was a complex and heavy lift, but our team delivered," said Scott Gallagher, Chairman and CEO of Waste Energy Corp. "The trade and regulatory landscape required patience, precision, and relentless follow-through. With USMCA certification secured and our Patent-Pending Waste-to-Energy Conversion Technology now entering the United States, we've cleared a defining hurdle and can now focus entirely on execution, operations, and revenue generation. This moment marks the transition from preparation to performance for our company."

From Long-Term Vision to Execution at Scale

Originally conceived and engineered in 2021 to provide independent, waste-powered energy for high-intensity computing applications, Waste Energy Corp's Patent-Pending Waste-to-Energy Conversion Technology was designed from the outset to solve a fundamental challenge: how to reliably generate scalable power from discarded waste. That foundational vision-turning waste into energy-has only grown more relevant as global demand for energy consuming compute-intensive infrastructure continues to accelerate.

Since announcing its first feedstock delivery in October, the Company has focused on finalizing logistics, regulatory compliance, and infrastructure readiness to support sustained operations at its Midland facility. With installation commencing in January and full operations expected by month-end, Waste Energy Corp is now transitioning from years of design, development, and preparation into active operations and revenue generation.

"While this technology was originally envisioned to support energy-hungry computing environments, its potential today extends far beyond its initial use case," Gallagher added. "As AI data centers, digital infrastructure, and electrification drive unprecedented energy demand, our system offers a compelling solution: clean, dispatchable energy assets produced entirely from waste."

Advancing Landfill Diversion and Clean Energy at Scale

Once operational, Waste Energy Corp's Midland facility is designed to divert non-recyclable plastic and tire waste away from landfills and convert it into clean, usable energy assets, valuable carbon materials, and emissions-verified environmental assets. What was once buried, burned, or exported becomes a domestic energy resource, produced locally, consumed locally, and measured transparently.

Each ton of waste processed delivers a powerful dual benefit:

Meaningful environmental impact, by removing toxic materials from landfills and the surrounding communities while reducing long-term pollution.

Compelling economic value, through clean fuel production and the creation of monetizable environmental credits.

The Midland facility is intended to serve as a repeatable, scalable blueprint, one that can be rapidly deployed across additional U.S. markets as the Company expands its landfill diversion and clean-energy platform.

"This is where our future begins," said Gallagher. "For years, we've been designing and building toward this moment. We cannot continue down a path where non-recyclable plastics and tires are simply buried in landfills with the hope of a positive outcome. With our system coming online, we believe we can meaningfully address this challenge. This is about more than power and profit; it's about our future and doing our part to help clean up America one tire, one bottle at a time."

About Waste Energy Corp

Waste Energy Corp (OTCQB:WAST) is transforming waste into opportunity by converting non-recyclable waste into clean, U.S.-based energy assets. Through the integration of its Patent-Pending Waste-to-Energy Conversion Technology, the company seeks to divert waste from landfills and convert it into new U.S.-based energy streams that generate measurable environmental and economic value.

Waste Energy Corp is a fully reporting SEC Exchange Act company, trading on the OTCQB under the ticker symbol WAST. For more information, visit www.WEC.eco or access investor disclosures at www.SEC.gov .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release and any other publicly disclosed content contain forward-looking statements regarding Waste Energy Corp's business operations, future financial performance, and projections. These statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties, including market conditions, regulatory approvals, and other factors outside of the control of WEC, which may impact actual results. Investors are encouraged to review all risk factors and disclosures in the company's public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Company's quarterly and annual financial statements at www.SEC.gov , before making any investment in a publicly traded equity.

