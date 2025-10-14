Waste Energy Corp.: Waste Energy Corp Launches Landfill Diversion and Clean-Energy Platform with First Feedstock Delivery to Power Its Patent-Pending Blockchain Carbon Credit System

MIDLAND, TEXAS / ACCESS Newswire / October 14, 2025 / Waste Energy Corp (OTCQB:WAST) ("WEC" or the "Company"), a clean-energy company that diverts & converts non-recyclable waste from landfills into usable fuel and renewable energy products, today announced it has received its first shipment of feedstock to power its new Midland, Texas facility. This delivery marks an operational milestone as the Company prepares to begin commissioning its first U.S.-based waste conversion system.

"Our team has been working tirelessly to reach this point," said Scott Gallagher, Chairman and CEO of Waste Energy Corp. "This first feedstock delivery marks the true beginning of our mission - diverting waste that once polluted our landfills and converting it into clean, profitable energy for a sustainable future."

Turning Waste Into Energy for the AI Age

Every year, millions of pounds of non-recyclable plastic and tires end up in landfills, leaching toxins into the environment. Waste Energy Corp's proprietary waste conversion system is designed to divert and convert this waste into high-value fuels, carbon black, carbon credits and other renewable energy products - generating strong margins while reducing environmental impact.

"As global demand for energy skyrockets - driven by the exponential growth of AI, data centers, and electrification - the world urgently needs new, scalable sources of clean energy," continued Gallagher. "Waste Energy Corp sits at the intersection of two megatrends: environmental sustainability and the accelerating need for power to fuel the age of AI."

Patent-Pending Blockchain-Based Carbon Credit Automation

In addition to producing clean fuel, Waste Energy Corp is developing a patent-pending blockchain-based carbon credit automation and trading platform that will capture, verify, and monetize emissions data directly from its conversion systems in real time.

The Patent Pending system - built to integrate IoT sensors, AI-driven verification, and blockchain-based transaction records - will enable automated creation and trading of carbon credits generated through the Company's waste diversion and fuel production activities. Each verified ton of emissions reduction will be tokenized and traded on WEC's forthcoming automated carbon credit creation marketplace, offering a new recurring revenue stream with global scalability and enormous ESG value to companies.

"This technology converts every pound of waste we divert from landfills and processes it into not just clean fuel, but measurable environmental value," said Gallagher. "Our automated carbon credit system allows Waste Energy Corp to directly participate in the multi-billion-dollar global carbon markets - creating a financial layer on top of our physical operations."

Building a Profitable and Sustainable Energy Platform

At full capacity, the Company's Midland facility is expected to process up to 90 tons of waste per day, generating over $10 million in annual revenue with gross profit margins exceeding 50%. Each ton of diverted waste represents both an environmental win and a monetizable resource - transformed into clean diesel and reusable carbon materials rather than buried in a landfill.

"This first feedstock delivery is a reminder of why we built this business - to prove that doing good for the planet and doing well for our shareholders can be the same mission," Gallagher concluded.

About Waste Energy Corp

Waste Energy Corp (OTCQB:WAST) is transforming waste into opportunity by converting non-recyclable plastics and used tires into clean, U.S.-based energy sources. Through the integration of advanced waste conversion and AI technologies, the company seeks to divert waste from landfills and convert it into new U.S.-based energy streams that generate measurable environmental and economic value.

Waste Energy Corp is a fully reporting SEC Exchange Act company, trading on the OTCQB under the ticker symbol WAST. For more information, visit www.WEC.eco or access investor disclosures at www.SEC.gov .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release and any other publicly disclosed content contain forward-looking statements regarding Waste Energy Corp's business operations, future financial performance, and projections. These statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties, including market conditions, regulatory approvals, and other factors outside of the control of WEC, which may impact actual results. Investors are encouraged to review all risk factors and disclosures in the company's public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Company's quarterly and annual financial statements at www.SEC.gov , before making any investment in a publicly traded equity.

