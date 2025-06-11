Waste Energy Corp.: Waste Energy Corp Welcomes Leonard Enriquez, MIT Graduate and Waste Infrastructure Specialist to its Advisory Board

Former Veolia Executive Joins Waste Energy Corp to Advance Global Plastic & Tire Waste-to-Energy Strategy

FAIRFIELD, CA / ACCESS Newswire / June 11, 2025 / Waste Energy Corp ("Waste Energy" or the "Company"), (OTCQB:WAST), an emerging leader in sustainable waste-to-energy innovation, today announced the appointment of Leonard N. Enriquez to its Advisory Board. Mr. Enriquez brings over three decades of global experience in the solid waste and waste-to-energy sectors, with a proven track record of developing, optimizing, and scaling large-scale infrastructure projects worldwide.

Mr. Enriquez is the founder of Cambridge Project Development, Inc., a firm he launched in 2001 to focus on solid waste infrastructure development in emerging markets. Prior to Cambridge, he served as Vice President for North America at Compagnie Générale des Eaux (now Veolia Environnement), the world's largest environmental services company. During his tenure from 1991 to 2001, he played a central role in the development and performance optimization of nine Waste-to-Energy (WTE) facilities across North America.

From 1998 to 2001, Mr. Enriquez led Veolia's $2 billion North American acquisition expansion, driving the company's growth from $200 million in annual revenues and 400 employees to over $1 billion in revenue and a workforce of 3,000.

"We are thrilled and honored to welcome Leonard to our Advisory Board at such a pivotal time in our company's growth," said Scott Gallagher, CEO of Waste Energy Corp. "His experience in WTE development, global infrastructure strategy, and operations management is unmatched-and it will be instrumental as we expand our waste conversion technology platform across the US to meet rising global demand for clean energy and plastic & tire waste elimination."

Mr. Enriquez commented on his appointment:

"What attracted me to Waste Energy Corp is its focused and practical approach to one of the world's most urgent environmental challenges-plastic and tire waste. WEC is not just talking about solutions, it's beginning the real-world work of diverting these materials from landfills and converting them into valuable, clean energy. I'm excited to support the company's vision and help scale its impact."

Mr. Enriquez holds both a Bachelor's Degree in Engineering and a Master's Degree in Transportation and Logistics from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT). His technical expertise has supported the development of advanced optimization models for integrated solid waste management systems. Fluent in English, French, Spanish, and Portuguese, Mr. Enriquez brings a uniquely global perspective to Waste Energy Corp's mission.

