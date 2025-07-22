Waste Energy Corp.: Waste Energy Formally Takes Possession of New Flagship Waste-to-Energy Conversion Site and Corporate Headquarters in Midland, Texas

Company Retains Industry-Leading Firm Cambridge Project Development to Oversee Site Engineering and Construction

MIDLAND, TX / ACCESS Newswire / July 22, 2025 / Waste Energy Corp ("Waste Energy" or the "Company") (OTCQB:WAST), an emerging leader in sustainable waste-to-energy innovation, today announced that it has officially taken possession of its new facility in Midland, Texas. The new site will serve as both the company's corporate headquarters and the launchpad for its first commercial-scale waste-to-energy (WTE) operation.

The 3.7-acre site is located in the heart of the Permian Basin and represents a major milestone in the company's mission to divert and convert landfill-bound plastic and tire waste into clean energy resources.

"Taking possession of our Midland facility is a transformative moment for Waste Energy," said Scott Gallagher, Chairman & CEO of Waste Energy Corp. "This location is strategically positioned in the U.S. energy capital, giving us proximity to infrastructure, partners, and offtake opportunities. It will anchor our operations as we scale our technology and expand nationally."

Unlike traditional clean tech ventures, Waste Energy's model is uniquely structured to generate revenue from day one. Its systems are engineered to produce clean ultra-low sulfur diesel, carbon black, and other clean energy assets immediately upon initiating conversion operations. Located in one of the nation's highest fuel consumption regions, the Midland site is surrounded by potential offtake customers. A standard oil rig in the Permian Basin consumes approximately 2,000 gallons of diesel per day, while some consume as much as 5,000 to 8,000 gallons per day-making this region an ideal choice for Waste Energy's first facility. The combination of strong local demand and scalable waste conversion positions the Company for a clear path to early profitability.

The company also announced that it has retained waste-to-energy firm Cambridge Project Development to assist with the build-out, engineering and commissioning of the Midland site. Cambridge is led by Leonard Enriquez, a recognized expert in waste-to-energy project development and a current member of Waste Energy's Advisory Board.

"We're proud to partner with Cambridge and Leonard Enriquez on this important project. Their proven track record in delivering large-scale waste-to-energy infrastructure adds immediate depth to our execution team," said Mr. Gallagher. "Their leadership significantly enhances our ability to fast-track development, manage complexity, and position Waste Energy for early and sustained revenue generation."

About Waste Energy Corp

Waste Energy Corp (OTCQB: WAST) is transforming waste into opportunity by converting non-recyclable plastics and used tires into clean, U.S.-based energy sources. Through the integration of advanced waste conversion and AI technologies, the company seeks to divert waste from landfills and convert it into new U.S.-based energy streams that generate measurable environmental and economic value.

Waste Energy Corp is a fully reporting SEC Exchange Act company, trading on the OTCQB under the symbol WAST. For more information, visit www.WEC.eco or access investor disclosures at www.SEC.gov .

About Cambridge Project Development

Cambridge Project Development is a specialized infrastructure consulting and project execution firm focused on delivering scalable energy and waste-to-energy solutions. Founded and led by Leonard Enriquez, a recognized expert in waste-to-energy development, the firm brings decades of hands-on experience in engineering, permitting, and operational execution. Mr. Enriquez has overseen the successful development and implementation of multiple WTE projects across North America, and his leadership has positioned Cambridge as a trusted partner for complex clean energy infrastructure. The firm combines strategic insight with on-the-ground technical expertise to accelerate the transition to sustainable resource recovery.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release and any other publicly disclosed content contain forward-looking statements regarding Waste Energy Corp's business operations, future financial performance, and projections. These statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties, including market conditions, regulatory approvals, and other factors outside of the control of WEC, which may impact actual results. Investors are encouraged to review all risk factors and disclosures in the company's public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Company's quarterly and annual financial statements at www.SEC.gov , before making any investment in a publicly traded equity.

Investor Contact:

Waste Energy Corp

Email: Scott@MetaWorksPlatforms.io

Phone: (727) 417-7807

Website: www.WEC.eco

SOURCE: Waste Energy Corp.

