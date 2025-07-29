Waste Energy Corp.: Waste Energy Corp to Present at OTCQB Venture Virtual Investor Conference August 7; Signs First Feedstock Agreement for Midland Waste-to-Energy Facility

MIDLAND, TX / ACCESS Newswire / July 29, 2025 / Waste Energy Corp ("Waste Energy" or the "Company") (OTCQB:WAST), an emerging leader in clean energy and waste-to-energy innovation, today announced that it will present at the OTCQB Venture Virtual Investor Conference on Wednesday, August 7, 2025, at 2:30 PM EST.

The Company's 20-minute investor presentation will provide an operational update, outline its near-term and long-term growth strategy, and highlight key milestones in the commercialization of its Midland, Texas waste conversion facility. The presentation will offer insights relevant to investors interested in emerging opportunities within the clean energy and sustainability sectors.

Waste Energy also announced it has entered into its first feedstock agreement, securing a consistent supply of post-consumer and industrial plastic and rubber waste for its flagship 15-ton-per-day waste-to-energy system in Midland. This key agreement marks the beginning of revenue-focused operations and establishes the foundation for scaling production.

"Our participation in the OTCQB Venture Conference is a timely opportunity to update investors on the accelerating progress we're making in Texas and provide some insight into our revenue & business model going forward," said Scott Gallagher, President & CEO of Waste Energy Corp. "Securing the necessary feedstock to fuel our growth is a critical milestone that's now been checked. Based on our current pipeline, we're confident we'll have more than enough material to consistently supply our fully scaled 30-ton-per-day system as we prepare for commercial launch and initial revenue generation targeting early September.

At the same time, we are in active discussions to finalize offtake agreements for both non-road ULSD (ultra-low sulfur diesel) and recovered carbon black. Once signed, we expect these agreements will include a commitment to purchase 100% of the fuel produced from our waste stream, representing a key step toward establishing predictable, recurring revenue as we move rapidly toward commissioning our first full waste-to-energy system."

Management anticipates signing offtake agreements in the near term, completing a closed-loop revenue model that supports both early profitability and long-term scalability and will provide updates during the presentation.

To register for the August 7 presentation or learn more about Waste Energy Corp, visit: https://www.wec.eco/conference-sign-up

About Waste Energy Corp

Waste Energy Corp (OTCQB:WAST) is transforming waste into opportunity by converting non-recyclable plastics and used tires into clean, U.S.-based energy sources. Through the integration of advanced waste conversion and AI technologies, the company seeks to divert waste from landfills and convert it into new U.S.-based energy streams that generate measurable environmental and economic value.

Waste Energy Corp is a fully reporting SEC Exchange Act company, trading on the OTCQB under the symbol WAST. For more information, visit www.WEC.eco or access investor disclosures at www.SEC.gov .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release and any other publicly disclosed content contain forward-looking statements regarding Waste Energy Corp's business operations, future financial performance, and projections. These statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties, including market conditions, regulatory approvals, and other factors outside of the control of WEC, which may impact actual results. Investors are encouraged to review all risk factors and disclosures in the company's public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Company's quarterly and annual financial statements at www.SEC.gov , before making any investment in a publicly traded equity.

Investor Contact:

Waste Energy Corp

Email: SG@WEC.eco

Phone: (727) 417-7807

Website: www.WEC.eco

SOURCE: Waste Energy Corp.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/clean-technology/waste-energy-corp-to-present-at-otcqb-venture-virtual-investor-conference-august-7-1054166