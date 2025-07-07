Waste Energy Corp.: Waste Energy Corp Announces Major Milestone: First Facility & Headquarters Secured in Texas Energy Capital

Company Secures Option to Acquire 3.7-Acre Industrial Site in Midland, TX for Waste-to-Energy Operations

FAIRFIELD, CA / ACCESS Newswire / July 7, 2025 / Waste Energy Corp ("Waste Energy" or the "Company"), (OTCQB:WAST), an emerging leader in sustainable waste-to-energy innovation, today announced it has signed a long-term lease-with an option to purchase nearly four acres of Industrial property in Midland, Texas. The property will host the company's first Waste to Energy conversion system and will serve as the new Waste Energy corporate headquarters.

"Texas generates, refines, and consumes more diesel than any other state in America, giving us unrivaled proximity to feedstock, fuel buyers, and logistics," said Scott Gallagher, Chairman & CEO of Waste Energy Corp. "Our Midland hub puts us at the center of the nation's rising energy needs-driven by the rapid growth of data centers, electric vehicles, and next-generation technologies-at a time when demand for reliable fuel sources are reaching levels not seen in decades. By converting plastic and tire waste into clean-burning (ULSD)ultra low sulfur diesel fuel, we're not just meeting that demand-we're turning one of the world's biggest environmental problems into a powerful energy solution."

Why Texas? A Century of Fuel Leadership

Historical scale: Texas' 34 refineries can process nearly 6.3 million barrels per day-about one-third of total U.S. capacity.

Top consumer: The state of Texas consumes more ULSD annually than both California and Florida combined, driven by heavy industry, agriculture and freight.

Permian Basin advantage: Midland offers pipeline, rail and interstate access for both incoming waste feedstock and outgoing refined products.

Surging U.S. Power Demand: A Decade of Unprecedented Growth Ahead

The U.S. is entering a new era of energy demand, driven by the explosive growth of data centers, electric vehicles (EVs), Web3 infrastructure, and the reshoring of industrial development:

The U.S. Department of Energy projects data centers alone could consume up to 12% of the nation's electricity by 2028, up from 4.4% in 2023.

Goldman Sachs estimates global data center power use will rise by 50% by 2027, fueled by next-gen computing needs.

McKinsey forecasts U.S. data center demand will more than triple to 80 gigawatts by 2030.

In Texas, grid operator ERCOT expects peak power demand to nearly double by 2031, driven by large-scale digital and industrial expansion.

This wave of demand puts enormous pressure on the grid and creates a critical need for reliable backup power and decentralized diesel fuel sources.

WEC domestically produced fuel supports grid resilience, fuels industrial operations, and turns harmful waste into a vital energy solution.

Project Snapshot

Metric Details Location Midland, Texas (lease-to-own, ~4 acres) Max Capacity Up to-120 TPD plastic & tire-Starting with 15 TPD Refined Outputs ULSD (<15 ppm sulfur), carbon black, syngas, carbon credits Annual Waste Diversion Goals 2025- 2 Million Pounds of Plastic 2026-7.5 Million Pounds of Plastic Corporate HQ Yes - on-site

About Waste Energy Corp

Waste Energy Corp (OTCQB:WAST) is transforming waste into opportunity by converting non-recyclable plastics and used tires into clean, U.S.-based energy sources. Through the integration of advanced waste conversion and AI technologies, the company seeks to divert waste from landfills & convert it into new US based energy streams that generate measurable environmental and economic value.

Waste Energy Corp is a fully reporting SEC Exchange Act company, trading on the OTCQB under the symbol WAST. For more information, visit www.WEC.eco or access investor disclosures including current and historical financial statements at www.SEC.gov .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding Waste Energy Corp's business operations and future financial performance and projections. These statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties, including market conditions and regulatory approvals and other factors outside of the control of WEC, which may impact the actual results. Investors are encouraged to review all risk factors and results disclosed in the company's public filings with the Securities and Exchange commission at www.SEC.Gov .

Investor Contact:

Waste Energy Corp

Email: Scott@MetaWorksPlatforms.io

Phone: (727) 417-7807

Website: www.WEC.eco

