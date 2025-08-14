Waste Energy Corp.: Waste Energy Corp Reports Second Consecutive Quarter of Revenue Growth, First Operating Profit, and Strategic Debt Reduction

Company nearing deal to eliminate more than $1 million in debt through issuance of 3.41 million restricted shares valued at over $0.29 per share

MIDLAND, TEXAS / ACCESS Newswire / August 14, 2025 / Waste Energy Corp (OTCQB:WAST), a clean energy company converting waste plastic and tires into marketable fuels and other valuable products, today announced financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2025, along with key corporate updates.

First six months of 2025 Highlights

Second consecutive quarter of revenue growth as commercial operations begin.

First operating profit in company history , achieved through disciplined cost control and strategic spending.

Total assets up more than 15x year-to-date , reflecting significant growth in operational capacity and balance sheet strength.

Agreements to reduce $1,005,726 in debt obligations through the issuance of 3,414,760 restricted common shares, valued at over $0.29 per share. All agreements include trading restrictions of at least 90 days. Closures of these transactions are expected shortly.

No reverse stock split planned for 2025 , reaffirming management's commitment to shareholder value.

Achieved Patent Pending Status for system to automate carbon credit creation and emissions controls using blockchain and NFTs, designed to enhance transparency, accuracy, and tradability in global carbon markets.

Secured nearly four-acre site in Midland, Texas - the energy capital of the U.S. - as the company scales commercial waste-to-energy operations.

"Our second quarter and six month results demonstrate that while it's still early, our business model and disciplined approach to cost control are delivering measurable results," said Scott Gallagher, Chairman and CEO of Waste Energy Corp. "We achieved revenue growth for the second consecutive quarter, turned an operating profit, and significantly expanded our asset base-all while maintaining tight cost discipline. With additional revenue growth expected in Q3, we are building the momentum we feel will position us for sustainable, profitable growth and expansion going forward."

To view Waste Energy Corp's full Q2 results go to www.SEC.gov or click here

Maximizing Profitability Through Technology, Market Trust, and a Revolutionary Feedstock Model

Waste Energy Corp's patent-pending technology integrates IoT sensors, AI, and blockchain to fully automate the verification and creation of carbon credits generated by its waste-to-energy systems. In today's carbon credit market-often plagued by human error, unverifiable claims, and double counting-this innovation delivers unmatched transparency. Real-time operational data is captured, AI algorithms calculate verified credit creation, and each credit is minted as a unique NFT containing its complete data history. This ensures authenticity, prevents duplication, and makes each credit instantly tradable on blockchain-enabled marketplaces, creating secure, traceable, and highly liquid digital assets. Beyond WEC's own operations, this technology presents a high-margin licensing opportunity for other operators worldwide.

Equally transformative is WEC's "Free or Better" feedstock model. Rather than incurring raw material costs, the company sources discarded plastics and tires-either at no cost or with reduced tipping fees paid to WEC for accepting them. This turns a traditional expense line item into a revenue stream, effectively converting waste into a near zero-cost asset. Every ton of feedstock processed not only generates high-value clean energy products but also supports the automated creation of carbon credits, compounding revenue opportunities.

Together, these advantages, we believe, will position Waste Energy Corp at the forefront of clean energy innovation-driving profitability, ensuring market trust, and delivering scalable, sustainable growth.

About Waste Energy Corp

Waste Energy Corp (OTCQB:WAST) is transforming waste into opportunity by converting non-recyclable plastics and used tires into clean, U.S.-based energy sources. Through the integration of advanced waste conversion and AI technologies, the company seeks to divert waste from landfills and convert it into new U.S.-based energy streams that generate measurable environmental and economic value.

Waste Energy Corp is a fully reporting SEC Exchange Act company, trading on the OTCQB under the symbol WAST. For more information, visit www.WEC.eco or access investor disclosures at www.SEC.gov .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release and any other publicly disclosed content contain forward-looking statements regarding Waste Energy Corp's business operations, future financial performance, and projections. These statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties, including market conditions, regulatory approvals, and other factors outside of the control of WEC, which may impact actual results. Investors are encouraged to review all risk factors and disclosures in the company's public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Company's quarterly and annual financial statements at www.SEC.gov , before making any investment in a publicly traded equity.

Investor Contact:

Waste Energy Corp

Email: IR@WEC.eco

Phone: (727) 417-7807

Website: www.WEC.eco

SOURCE: Waste Energy Corp.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/clean-technology/waste-energy-corp-reports-second-consecutive-quarter-of-revenue-growth-first-opera-1061076