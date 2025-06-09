Waste Energy Corp.: Waste Energy Corp Selects Texas for First Waste-to-Energy Site, Targets Houston DMA as Strategic Launch Point

Company Completes SEC 10-Q Filing and Finalizes Transition to Full-Scale Waste-to-Energy Operations

FAIRFIELD, CA / ACCESS Newswire / June 9, 2025 / Waste Energy Corp ("Waste Energy" or the "Company"), (OTCQB:WAST), an emerging leader in sustainable waste-to-energy innovation, today announced that it has selected Texas as the location of its first waste-to-energy (WTE) facility. The company will relocate its corporate headquarters to Houston, Texas, and is actively engaged in securing a site within the Houston Designated Market Area (DMA)-widely recognized as the energy capital of the United States-for the launch of full-scale operations.

"After conducting extensive research the clear choice for our first WTE site is Texas" said Scott Gallagher, Chairman and CEO of Waste Energy Corp. "From its deep energy expertise and regulatory support to its expansive infrastructure and skilled workforce, Texas offers the ideal environment to prove and scale our waste conversion technology. Houston, often referred to as the Wall Street of energy, is the nerve center of the U.S. and global energy markets-home to hundreds of oil and gas companies, energy traders, and infrastructure leaders. Establishing our first facility in this market positions Waste Energy Corp at the heart of the industry we aim to impact."

The Houston DMA, the sixth-largest in the U.S., covers a population of over 7.1 million and serves nearly 2.8 million households. As one of the largest industrial centers in North America, the Houston region generates an estimated 1.2 million tons of plastic waste and over 25 million scrap tires annually-a volume more than sufficient to support multiple waste-to-energy systems over time. This abundance of feedstock, paired with Houston's access to fuel buyers, refineries, and transportation hubs, makes the region a natural fit for WEC's long-term growth strategy.

Texas' business-friendly regulatory environment and clear permitting framework for energy innovation stood in sharp contrast to other states considered. The ability to classify WEC's process as clean fuel production rather than waste disposal-combined with lower operating costs and potential state and local incentives-solidified the decision.

This announcement comes alongside a major corporate milestone: Waste Energy Corp has officially completed and filed its Q1 2025 Form 10-Q with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The company remains in full compliance with OTCQB listing standards and has now fully completed its transition into a focused, growth-stage waste-to-energy company.

Investor Conference Call - Thursday After Market Close

Investors and shareholders are invited to submit questions for the Company's upcoming investor conference call, scheduled for Thursday after the market close. Questions may be submitted in advance to IR@WEC.eco. Management will address key milestones, upcoming site development activities, and investor-focused updates during the call.

About Waste Energy Corp

Waste Energy Corp (OTCQB:WAST) is transforming waste into opportunity by converting non-recyclable plastics and used tires into clean, U.S.-based energy. Through the integration of advanced waste conversion and AI technologies, the company seeks to divert waste from landfills while creating new US based energy streams that generate measurable environmental and economic value.

Waste Energy Corp is a fully reporting SEC Exchange Act company, trading on the OTCQB under the symbol WAST. For more information, visit www.WEC.eco or access investor disclosures at www.SEC.gov .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding Waste Energy Corp's business operations and future financial performance and projections. These statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties, including market conditions and regulatory approvals and other factors outside of the control of WEC, which may impact the actual results. Investors are encouraged to review all risk factors and results disclosed in the company's public filings with the Securities and Exchange commission at www.SEC.Gov .

Investor Contact:

Waste Energy Corp Email:

IR@WEC.eco

Phone: (727) 417-7807

Website: www.WEC.eco

SOURCE: Waste Energy Corp.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/clean-technology/waste-energy-corp-selects-texas-for-first-waste-to-energy-site-targets-houston-dma-1036833