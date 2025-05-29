

NICOSIA (dpa-AFX) - Industrial production in Cyprus increased for the third straight month in March, though at a slower pace compared to the previous two months, preliminary data from the statistical office showed on Thursday.



Industrial production rose 1.9 percent year-on-year in March, following a 4.6 percent growth in February.



Among sectors, output expansion was least pronounced in the electricity supply segment, which grew only 0.7 percent versus a 14.2 percent rise in the prior month.



The annual production growth in the manufacturing sector eased to 2.1 percent in March from 3.0 percent a month ago. Mining and quarrying output also expanded at a slower pace of 5.4 percent versus an 8.1 percent surge in February.



