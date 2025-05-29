

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - UK automotive manufacturing registered its weakest start to a year since 2009, the Society of Motor Manufacturers & Traders, or SMMT, said Thursday.



Car and commercial vehicle production decreased 15.8 percent on a yearly basis to 59,203 units in April.



Auto production fell to the lowest level for the month since 1952, excluding 2020 when the first Covid lockdown effectively saw manufacturing cease, the lobby said. Moreover, the April result caps off the sector's weakest start to the year since 2009.



Production for home market and foreign market decreased 12.1 percent and 17.0 percent, respectively.



Car production dropped 8.6 percent from the previous year. At the same time, commercial vehicle output registered a sharper decline of 68.6 percent due to a plant closure and normalizing demand for new heavy goods vehicles.



The decline in car output was driven by the later timing of Easter, model changeovers and lower demand in key export markets.



Car production for export slid 10.1 percent, while production for the domestic market decreased 3.3 percent during month of international trading uncertainty.



SMMT Chief Economist Mike Hawes said new trade deals with EU, US and India provide opportunities for future growth but urgent action is needed to boost domestic demand and international competitiveness.



