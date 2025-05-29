Anzeige
Donnerstag, 29.05.2025
7 aus 7: Entdeckung in Labrador entfacht Hoffnung auf Nordamerikas nächste Titan-Vanadium-Sensation
29.05.2025 16:00 Uhr
Sienna Senior Living Inc. Announces Results From Annual and Special Meeting

MARKHAM, Ontario, May 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sienna Senior Living Inc. ("Sienna" or the "Company") (TSX: SIA) is pleased to announce that it has received shareholder approval in respect of all resolutions to be voted upon at its Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders held on May 28, 2025 (the "Meeting"). In particular, all nominees listed in the Company's management information circular dated April 8, 2025 were elected as directors of the Company. The proxy voting results for each nominee are as follows:



Nominee

Votes ForVotes Withheld
No.%No.%
Barbara Bellissimo38,120,86699.05367,0130.95
Paul Boniferro38,176,53499.19311,3450.81
Dr. Gina Parvaneh Cody34,888,36290.653,599,5179.35
Nitin Jain38,154,15099.13333,7290.87
Shelly Jamieson37,707,46997.97780,4092.03
Brian Johnston38,057,86798.88430,0121.12
Stephen Sender34,859,43590.573,628,4449.43

Proxy voting results for all matters voted on at the Meeting will be filed on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

About Sienna Senior Living Inc.

Sienna Senior Living Inc. (TSX:SIA) offers a full range of senior living options, including independent living, assisted living and memory care under its Aspira retirement brand, long-term care, and specialized programs and services. Sienna's approximately 14,500 employees are passionate about cultivating happiness in daily life. For more information, please visit www.siennaliving.ca.

For further information, please contact:

Nancy Webb
Executive Vice President, Corporate Affairs and Marketing
(905) 477-4006 ext. 3030
nancy.webb@siennaliving.ca


