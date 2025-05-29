Servotronics, Inc.: Servotronics Executes Amendment to the Agreement and Plan of Merger with TransDigm

ELMA, N.Y., May 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Servotronics, Inc. ("Servotronics" or the "Company") (NYSE American - SVT), a designer and manufacturer of servo-control components and other advanced technology products, today announced that the Company and TransDigm Inc. have amended the terms of the Agreement and Plan of Merger under which a subsidiary of TransDigm will commence a tender offer to acquire all of the outstanding shares of Servotronics. Pursuant to the amendment, the tender offer price has been increased to $47.00 per share in cash for all of the issued and outstanding common shares of Servotronics.

The merger agreement was amended after Servotronics notified TransDigm, pursuant to the terms of the merger agreement, that the Company received an unsolicited acquisition proposal from a third party. In connection with the amendment, the Company's Board of Directors determined that this third-party acquisition proposal does not constitute a superior proposal under the merger agreement, as amended.

Additional details about the amendment to the merger agreement will be contained in a Current Report on Form 8-K to be filed by Servotronics with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

About Servotronics

Servotronics designs, develops, and manufactures servo controls and other components for various commercial and government applications including aircraft, jet engines, missiles, manufacturing equipment and other aerospace applications at its operating facilities in Elma and Franklinville, New York.

Important Information

This communication is not an offer to purchase or a solicitation of an offer to sell securities of Servotronics. The planned tender offer by TransDigm Group Incorporated and its subsidiaries TransDigm Inc. and TDG Rise Merger Sub, Inc. for all of the outstanding shares of common stock of Servotronics has not been commenced.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, changes in circumstances, assumptions and other important factors that could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements.

