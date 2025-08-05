

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting financial results for the second quarter on Tuesday, TransDigm Group Inc. (TDG) raised the mid-point of its adjusted earnings guidance for the full-year 2025, while trimming annual net sales outlook.



For fiscal 2025, the company now projects earnings in a range of $32.39 to $33.21 per share and adjusted earnings in a range of $36.33 to $37.15 per share on net sales between $8.76 billion and $8.82 billion.



Previously, the company expected earnings in the range of $32.27 to $34.19 per share and adjusted earnings in the range of $35.51 to $37.43 per share on net sales between $8.75 billion and $8.95 billion.



On average, analysts polled expect the company to report earnings of $37.56 per share on revenues of $8.87 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



