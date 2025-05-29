

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Croatia's industrial production growth accelerated for the first time in three months in April, preliminary data from the statistical office showed on Thursday.



The seasonally and working-day adjusted industrial production grew 6.5 percent year-on-year in April, following a 3.2 percent increase in March.



Among the main industrial groupings, the energy industry registered strong output growth of 26.0 percent. This was followed by a 4.2 percent increase in intermediate goods production. Meanwhile, durable consumer goods output plunged by 11.0 percent.



On a monthly basis, industrial production recovered 2.5 percent in April after falling 1.5 percent in March.



Separate official data showed that the annual growth in retail sales volume accelerated to 4.9 percent in April from 3.7 percent a month ago.



Sales of food, beverages, and tobacco increased 4.9 percent annually, and those of non-food products increased by 7.5 percent.



Monthly, retail sales rose 1.0 percent versus a 0.8 percent gain in March.



