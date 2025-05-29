

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Ulta Beauty, Inc. (ULTA) reported earnings for first quarter that beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line totaled $305.05 million, or $6.70 per share. This compares with $313.11 million, or $6.47 per share, last year.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $5.80 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the period rose 4.5% to $2.848 billion from $2.725 billion last year.



Ulta Beauty, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $305.05 Mln. vs. $313.11 Mln. last year. -EPS: $6.70 vs. $6.47 last year. -Revenue: $2.848 Bln vs. $2.725 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $22.65 - $23.20 Full year revenue guidance: $11.5 - $11.7 Bln



