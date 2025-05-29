

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Zscaler, Inc. (ZS):



Earnings: -$4.13 million in Q3 vs. $19.12 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.03 in Q3 vs. $0.12 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Zscaler, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $0.84 per share for the period.



Revenue: $678.0 million in Q3 vs. $553.2 million in the same period last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.79 to $0.80 Next quarter revenue guidance: $705-$707 mln Full year EPS guidance: $3.18 to $3.19 Full year revenue guidance: $2.659 - $2.661 bln



