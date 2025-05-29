

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Cooper Companies, Inc. (COO) revealed earnings for second quarter that beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line came in at $87.7 million, or $0.44 per share. This compares with $88.9 million, or $0.44 per share, last year.



Excluding items, The Cooper Companies, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $193.5 million or $0.96 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.93 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the period rose 6.4% to $1.002 billion from $0.942 billion last year.



The Cooper Companies, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $87.7 Mln. vs. $88.9 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.44 vs. $0.44 last year. -Revenue: $1.002 Bln vs. $0.942 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $4.05 - $4.11 Full year revenue guidance: $4,107 - $4,146 Mln



