

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Boeing is preparing to increase production of its best-selling 737 MAX aircraft, with CEO Kelly Ortberg expressing confidence that output could rise from 38 to 42 jets per month by midyear.



Speaking at the Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference, Ortberg added that Boeing hopes to work with regulators to further raise monthly production to 47 by the end of 2025. The announcement lifted Boeing shares by 5%, signaling renewed investor confidence.



Production of the 737 MAX has been capped at 38 jets monthly since a midair incident in early 2024 prompted the Federal Aviation Administration to tighten oversight.



Ortberg emphasized that any increases will be gradual typically in increments of five aircraft every six months pending FAA approval. He also noted a 30 percent reduction in production defects and reported improved aircraft quality across recent deliveries.



The plane maker is also advancing output of its 787 Dreamliner, with FAA approval to ramp up from five to seven jets per month and a target of reaching 10 per month.



However, some 787 deliveries remain delayed due to ongoing certification issues with newly designed passenger seats, a situation Ortberg expects to persist through year-end.



On the international front, Boeing will resume aircraft deliveries to Chinese airlines in June after a brief pause tied to trade tensions. Ortberg downplayed the impact of tariffs, estimating a total cost below $500 million, mostly recoverable on exported aircraft.



Meanwhile, Boeing aims to secure FAA certification for its long-delayed MAX 7 and MAX 10 models by year-end, following key testing milestones in July.



These efforts, combined with rising output, are central to Boeing's strategy to return to positive cash flow and rebuild trust after years of safety and operational challenges.



