Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - Le 29 mai/May 2025) - The common shares of Nexcel Metals Corp. have been approved for listing on the CSE.

Listing and disclosure documents will be available at www.thecse.com on the trading date.

Nexcel Metals Corp. is a junior mining company engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties. The Issuer is currently focused on the Lac Ducharme Property located in the Province of Québec.

Les actions ordinaires de Nexcel Metals Corp. ont été approuvées pour inscription au CSE.

Les documents de cotation et d'information seront disponibles sur www.thecse.com à la date de négociation.

Nexcel Metals Corp. est une petite société minière spécialisée dans l'acquisition, l'exploration et la mise en valeur de propriétés minières. L'émetteur se concentre actuellement sur la propriété Lac Ducharme, située au Québec.

Issuer/Émetteur : Nexcel Metals Corp. Security Type/Titre : Common Shares/Actions ordinaires Symbol(s)/Symbole(s) : NEXX NV Issuer/Émetteur non Émergent : No/Non Number of securities issued and outstanding/ Titres émis et en circulation : 12 385 400 Number of Securities reserved for issuance/ Titres réservés pour émission : 9 385 400 CSE Sector/Catégorie : Mining/Minier CUSIP : 65346B 10 1 ISIN : CA65346B 10 1 3 Boardlot/Quotité : 500 Trading Currency/Monnaie de négociation : CDN$/$CDN Listing Date/Date de l'inscription : Le 2 juin/June 2025 Other Exchanges/Autres marches : N/A Fiscal Year end /Clôture de l'exercice financier : Le 28 février/February Transfer Agent/Agent des transferts : Odyssey Trust Company



