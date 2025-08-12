Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 12, 2025) - Nexcel Metals Corp. (CSE: NEXX) ("Nexcel" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the completion of its 2025 Summer exploration program at the Lac Ducharme REE Project, located in Manicouagan, Quebec. The program included man-portable Shaw backpack drills and rock saws to investigate subcropping zones for the presence and extent of rare earth element (REE) mineralization. The four-man field crew completed a total of 18 backpack drill holes, with total production of 16.61m, and 30 channels were cut over 43.15m. A new prospective zone, the Toro Zone, was identified and sampled. A total of 107 samples were sent for geochemical analysis. Also, several hundred radiometric measurements were made over 5km of traverses. Data from the radiometric survey will be integrated with historic datasets and used to define advanced targets for future exploration.

This program builds on promising results from previous work and targets zones identified through a combination of a 50.2-line-km ground magnetic survey, a 2022 radiometric survey, and prospecting program in 2021 and 2024. Priority targets include the Lucia and 13-TC showings, as well as the recently defined EFU Showing.

About Nexcel Metals Corp

Nexcel Metals Corp. is a junior mining company engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties. The Company is currently focused on the Lac Ducharme Property located in the Province of Québec.

Qualified Person

Francis Newton, P.Geo, a consultant for the Company is the designated qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved the technical information contained in this press release.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements included in this press release that address activities, events or developments that Nexcel expects, believes or anticipates will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. Such statements may involve, but are not limited to, statements with respect to the exploration and development of the Company's mineral properties. These forward-looking statements involve numerous assumptions made by Nexcel based on its experience, perception of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors it believes are appropriate in the circumstances. In addition, these statements involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties that contribute to the possibility that the predictions, forecasts, projections and other forward-looking statements will prove inaccurate, certain of which are beyond Nexcel's control. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, Nexcel does not intend to revise or update these forward-looking statements after the date hereof or revise them to reflect the occurrence of future unanticipated events.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/262159

SOURCE: Nexcel Metals Corp.