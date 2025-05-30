TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The unemployment rate in Japan came in at a seasonally adjusted 2.5 percent in April, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications said on Friday.
That was in line with expectations and unchanged from the March reading.
The jobs-to-applicant ratio was 1.26 - in lie with forecasts and steady from the previous month.
The participation rate improved to 63.7 percent, up from 63.3 percent a month earlier.
Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved
Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX
© 2025 AFX News