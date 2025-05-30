Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 29, 2025) - Midori Carbon Inc. (CSE: MIDO) ("Midori" or the "Company") announces that Matthew Lodge will be stepping down from its Board of Directors. The Company thanks Mr. Lodge for his valuable contributions as a director and wishes him well in his future endeavours.

