Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 30, 2025) - Midori Carbon Inc. (CSE: MIDO) ("Midori" or the "Company") announces a name change and rebranding to Standard Strategies Inc., marking a significant transition into the digital asset infrastructure space. This move includes the creation of a subsidiary, StandardStrategies.ai PTE, based in Singapore, which will work with the Company to redeploy its current proprietary platform to provide cloud-based AI-powered enterprise analytics software to manage and maximize return for publicly traded companies with Bitcoin treasury strategies.

The Company intends to revise elements of its proprietary technology platform to reflect changes in business focus and license its tech to provide DeFi developers with essential tools such as staking nodes and compliance modules, as well as AI-powered analytics and performance metrics.

CEO Mark Rutledge stated, "Our transformation into Standard Strategies Inc. represents a forward-thinking approach to corporate finance and DeFi infrastructure. By redeploying our technology platform, we're positioned to support and participate in the growing trend of integrating Bitcoin into corporate treasury policies. This strategy aligns us with industry pioneers and offers our investors exposure to the evolving digital asset economy."

The Company will continue trading under "MIDO" during the transition but intends to change its trading symbol to "SBTC" subject to prior approval by the CSE. Further announcement will be made as updates become available regarding any symbol changes.

About Standard Strategies Inc.

Standard Strategies Inc. (CSE: MIDO) is a Canadian public company focused on providing digital asset infrastructure and analytics to support decentralized finance (DeFi) initiatives. Through strategic partnerships and investments, the Company aims to facilitate the adoption of Bitcoin and other digital assets in corporate treasury strategies.

Additional information about Standard Strategies is available at www.standardstrategies.ai or under its profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

