

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese yen strengthened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Friday.



The yen rose to 2-day highs of 163.12 against the euro and 174.66 against the Swiss franc, from yesterday's closing quotes of 163.55 and 174.87, respectively.



Against the pound and the U.S. dollar, the yen advanced to 3-day highs of 193.63 and 143.44 from Thursday's closing quotes of 194.06 and 143.75, respectively.



Against the Australia and the Canadian dollars, the yen climbed to 3-day highs of 92.37 and 103.90 from yesterday's closing quotes of 92.64 and 104.12, respectively.



The yen advanced to a 2-day high of 85.74 against the NZ dollar, from yesterday's closing value of 85.91.



If the yen extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 161.00 against the euro, 172.00 against the franc, 191.00 against the pound, 140.00 against the greenback, 90.00 against the aussie, 102.00 against the loonie and 83.00 against the kiwi.



