NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The New York Stock Exchange ("NYSE", the "Exchange") announced today that the staff of NYSE Regulation has determined to commence proceedings to delist the Class A common stock of Solo Brands, Inc. (the "Company") from the NYSE pursuant to Section 802.01B of the NYSE's Listed Company Manual because the Company had fallen below the NYSE's continued listing standard requiring listed companies to maintain an average global market capitalization over a consecutive 30 trading day period of at least $15,000,000.The Exchange previously announced on April 22, 2025 that the Company's Class A common stock was no longer suitable for listing based on "abnormally low selling price" levels, pursuant to Section 802.01D of the NYSE Listed Company Manual. At that time, the NYSE also immediately suspended trading in the Company's Class A common stock. The Company has appealed NYSE Regulation staff's April 22, 2025 delisting determination.The Company has a right to a review of this additional delisting determination by a Committee of the Board of Directors of the Exchange. The NYSE will apply to the Securities and Exchange Commission to delist the Company's Class A common stock upon completion of all applicable procedures, including any appeals by the Company of the NYSE Regulation staff's decisions.ContactsCompany Contact:Mark AndersonSenior Director of Treasury & Investor Relationsinvestors@solobrands.comNYSE Contact:NYSE CommunicationsPublicRelations-NYSE@ice.com

