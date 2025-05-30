

MADRID (dpa-AFX) - Inflation and retail sales from Germany and private sector credit from the euro area are the top economic news due on Friday.



At 2.00 am ET, Destatis is scheduled to issue Germany's retail sales figures for April. Sales are forecast to grow 0.3 percent month-on-month, in contrast to the 0.2 percent fall in March.



At 3.00 am ET, Swiss KOF leading indicator data is due. Economists forecast the index to rise to 98.3 in May from 97.1 in April.



In the meantime, Spain's INE publishes flash inflation figures for May. Consumer price inflation is expected to ease to 2.1 percent from 2.2 percent in April.



At 4.00 am ET, the European Central Bank is scheduled to publish euro area monetary aggregates for April. M3 is forecast to grow 3.7 percent year-on-year, slightly faster than the 3.6 percent rise in March.



Also, GDP data is due from Italy. The economy is expected to grow 0.3 percent sequentially in the first quarter after rising 0.2 percent in the fourth quarter.



At 5.00 am ET, preliminary consumer price figures are due from Italy. Economists expect consumer price inflation to ease to 1.7 percent in May from 1.9 percent in April.



At 8.00 am ET, Destatis is slated to issue flash consumer price data for May. German inflation is expected to slow marginally to 2.0 percent from 2.1 percent in April.



