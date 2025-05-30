

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - M&G Plc (MNG.L), a British investment manager, said on Friday that Dai-ichi Life Holdings, Inc. intends to buy around a 15% stake in M&G Plc through on-market purchases with no change to M&G's issued share capital.



Post transaction, the Japanese insurance firm will have the right to appoint a director to the Board of M&G Plc for as long as it holds at least a 15% stake.



This proposed transaction serves as part of a new strategic partnership, where, among other things, M&G will become Dai-ichi Life's preferred asset management partner in Europe. This partnership will also boost M&G's expansion in European private markets and open new potential sources of business flows in Japan and across Asia.



The partnership is anticipated to deliver at least $6 billion of new business flows for M&G and $2 billion of new business flows for Dai-ichi Life over the next five years.



M&G expects the partnership to drive improved long-term new business flows and adjusted operating profit.



