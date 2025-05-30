

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Alpha Group International plc said its Board has requested, and the Panel on Takeovers and Mergers has consented to, an extension to the PUSU Deadline by which Corpay is required either to announce a firm intention to make an offer for Alpha or to announce that it does not intend to make an offer. The New PUSU Deadline is 5.00 p.m. on 7 July 2025.



Alpha Group said its Board has held recent discussions with Corpay and believes that it is in the best interests of shareholders to continue engagement with Corpay.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News