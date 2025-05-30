EQS-News: CPI PROPERTY GROUP / Key word(s): AGM/EGM/Real Estate

CPI PROPERTY GROUP - Annual General Meeting of Shareholders



30.05.2025 / 09:37 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





CPI Property Group

(société anonyme)

40, rue de la Vallée

L-2661 Luxembourg

R.C.S. Luxembourg: B 102 254



Press Release - Corporate News



Luxembourg, 30 May 2025



CPI PROPERTY GROUP - Annual General Meeting of Shareholders



The annual general meeting (the "AGM") of the shareholders of CPI PROPERTY GROUP (the "Company") was held in Luxembourg on 29 May 2025. At the meeting, approximately 88.52 % of the voting rights were present or presented.



The AGM approved the statutory and consolidated annual accounts, as well as the allocation of financial results for the financial year ending 31 December 2024. The AGM approved the Company's remuneration report for the financial year ending on 31 December 2024. The AGM also granted discharge to all members of the Company's board of directors and to the approved auditor of the Company for the performance of their duties during the financial year ending 31 December 2024.



The AGM further resolved to re-appoint with immediate effect the following persons as members of the Company's board of directors until the annual general meeting of the shareholders of the Company to be held in 2026: Mirela Cova?a, David Greenbaum, Zdenek Havelka, Edward Hughes, Jonathan Lewis, Philippe Magistretti, Omar Sattar, and Tim Scoble. David Greenbaum, Zdenek Havelka, and Pavel Mechura were appointed with immediate effect as the managing directors (délégués à la gestion journalière) of the Company until the annual general meeting of the shareholders of the Company to be held in 2026. The AGM also re-appointed with immediate effect Ernst & Young as the approved auditor of the Company until the annual general meeting of the shareholders of the Company to be held in 2026.





For further information please contact:





Investor Relations



Moritz Mayer

Manager, Capital Markets

m.mayer@cpipg.com



30.05.2025 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.eqs-news.com

